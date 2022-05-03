Maharashtra Police on Alert After Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Deadline

The state DGP met Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and reviewed the law-and-order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline.
The Maharashtra Police is "alert" and prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row, said Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth on Tuesday.
This development comes two days after Thackeray, during a rally in Aurangabad, called for the "silencing" of loudspeakers at mosques from 3 May. A case was registered in Aurangabad on Tuesday against Thackeray and the organisers of a public rally in connection with the 1 May incident.
Seth also met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday and reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline. "Maharashtra Police will act against anyone trying to disturb communal harmony," the state police chief told PTI on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Department stated that it received intelligence reports that people from other states might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation there, reported news agency ANI.
Maharashtra Home Minister briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the same.
Eighty-seven companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been mobilised and more than 30,000 home guards are deployed across the state.
Taking preventive measures, the police on Tuesday slapped notices on thousands of MNS activists and leaders.
The Magistrate Court in Shirala, Sangli, issued a non-bailable warrant against Thackeray on 6 April, in connection with a 2008 case. Despite the court asking the Mumbai Police to arrest and present Thackeray before the bench, the police are yet to comply with the order.
In 2008, a few young men appearing for a railway recruitment examination were assaulted in Kalyan and other places in Maharashtra by MNS activists who alleged that jobs should only be given to local Maharashtrians.
Thackeray was arrested on 22 October 2008, following which MNS activists had staged a protest and pelted stones in Dharmapuri village. He was then booked under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), and 143 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.
On 12 April, during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane, Raj Thackeray said that loudspeakers needed to be removed from mosques. Later, while addressing a rally in Aurangabad on 1 May, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by 4 May. He said he did not want to stoke riots in Maharashtra but warned that Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of such mosques.
The MNS president said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."
He added, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."
Aurangabad Police has reportedly examined his speech to ascertain whether he said anything unlawful, hurt religious sentiments, or incited hatred amongst one community against another. They stated that while giving permission for the rally, they had strictly instructed that remarks that could create law and order problems were barred. The maximum capacity of the attendees was fixed as 15,000. The police have submitted a report on Thackeray's speech to the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.
Thackeray on Monday had asked his party workers not to perform 'Maha Aartis' scheduled for Tuesday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The loudspeaker issue is not a religious one, but social with related inconvenience, he said.
Eid is being celebrated on Tuesday and the Muslim community should have no hindrance in celebrating their festival, he added.
Thackeray called for a meeting on Tuesday with senior leaders of his party at his residence to discuss further course of action on chanting Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques.