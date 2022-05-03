Maharashtra Police on Alert After Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Deadline

The Maharashtra Police is "alert" and prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row, said Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth on Tuesday.

This development comes two days after Thackeray, during a rally in Aurangabad, called for the "silencing" of loudspeakers at mosques from 3 May. A case was registered in Aurangabad on Tuesday against Thackeray and the organisers of a public rally in connection with the 1 May incident.

Seth also met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday and reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline. "Maharashtra Police will act against anyone trying to disturb communal harmony," the state police chief told PTI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Department stated that it received intelligence reports that people from other states might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation there, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Home Minister briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the same.