Home Minister Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Over Targeted Killings in J&K

Hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday, 2 June, to discuss the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir.

Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh also joined the meeting. Doval is currently in North Block to meet Amit Shah.

Thursday's attack was the second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days and comes just two days after Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was shot down by terrorists outside a school in Kulgam.