Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Summons Assembly Session at 2 am on 7 March

The meeting is being called amid the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, in an apparent effort to end the constitutional stalemate.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked the Governor on Twitter for censuring the administration on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, declaring that the state of West Bengal was 'turning into a gas chamber of democracy' online, he invited her 'for talks' at the Raj Bhavan any time the following week.

Banerjee had reportedly added that Dhankar had been abusing government officials on the platform saying 'unconstitutional, unethical' things and 'instructs not advises' her administration.

