Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Summons Assembly Session at 2 am on 7 March

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons the state legislative Assembly at 2 am on 7 March for a session amid the ongoing tussle. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, 24 February, summoned the state legislative Assembly at 2 am on 7 March for a session.
Adding that the time of the meeting was "unusual and history of sorts in the making", the Governor added that the decision was made as recommended by the state Cabinet.
West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee reacted to the tweet, adding, "There must have been a typographical error that could have been avoided."
He told ANI that the state government had mentioned the meeting time to be 2 pm and not am. "Now it's up to the Cabinet to decide," he concluded.
The meeting is being called amid the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, in an apparent effort to end the constitutional stalemate.
After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked the Governor on Twitter for censuring the administration on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, declaring that the state of West Bengal was 'turning into a gas chamber of democracy' online, he invited her 'for talks' at the Raj Bhavan any time the following week.
Banerjee had reportedly added that Dhankar had been abusing government officials on the platform saying 'unconstitutional, unethical' things and 'instructs not advises' her administration.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)