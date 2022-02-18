Amid Ongoing Tussle, Bengal Governor Dhankhar Invites CM Mamata for Talks

Amid the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar – in an apparent effort to end the constitutional stalemate – has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for talks at the Raj Bhavan any time next week.

However, no reaction has come from the chief minister's side so far.

"Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert," Dhankhar tweeted.

Interestingly, the chief minister had said recently that she has blocked the governor on Twitter.