'Forced to Take This Step': Mamata Blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter

West Bengal governor and TMC lock horns. Photo used for representational purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 31 January, blocked state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account, saying that she was 'forced' to take such a step as he was abusing government officials on the platform every day.
She reportedly added that Dhankar has been saying 'unconstitutional, unethical' things and 'instructs not advises' her administration.
The WB CM also asserted that she has sought the removal of the official on several occasions, however, has received no response from the Centre in this regard, NDTV reported.
Later on Monday, TMC leader and national spokesperson of the party, Derek O'Brien followed Banerjee's footsteps and blocked the official on Twitter. The leader tweeted:
The move comes after the governor censured the Mamata Banerjee administration on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, declaring that the state of West Bengal was 'turning into a gas chamber of democracy' online.
Monday's move also prompted a vague response from Dhankar who took to Twitter and wrote, "Under Article 167 it is Constitution 'duty' of the chief minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)