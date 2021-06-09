Amazon Canada Removes Bikini With K’taka Flag After Uproar

Two days after a Google search result drew flak from Kannadigas, a bikini selling on Amazon’s website in Canada has come under fire from people of the state. The bikini, which resembled the Karnataka flag featuring the state emblem and its red and yellow colours, was pulled off sale from the website on Sunday, 6 June, following the backlash.

Reportedly, the bikini was available on Amazon in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Mexico.

As soon as the issue was brought to light by pro-Kannada organisations, Kannada and culture minister Arvind Limbavali said legal action would be initiated against Amazon Canada.