Google Shows Kannada as Ugliest Language in India, Sparks Outrage

Google shows Kannada as the search result for “ugliest language in India”. Sparks outrage
Google on Thursday, 3 June, apologised after facing the backlash when a Google search “ugliest language in India” returned Kannada as an answer.
The search engine’s results sparked outrage among Kannadigas on the internet. Karnataka Government also lashed out by saying that they will send a legal notice to Google, reported The Indian Express.
Lok Sabha member PC Mohan shared a screenshot of the Google search result for “ugliest language in India”. After his tweet went viral, the absurdity of the search engine’s response faced a backlash.
Minister of Forest Aravind Limbavali tweeted, "Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia (sic)."
He later went on to demand an apology from Google for hurting the pride of Kannadigas.
Following the outrage, Google uploaded a statement apologising for the search result.
"Search isn't always perfect," said Google. It then explained how the way things are described on Internet can sometimes lead to surprising results to specific queries.
Published: 04 Jun 2021,10:45 AM IST