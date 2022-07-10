Amarnath Tragedy: What Are Cloudbursts? How Are They Linked to Climate Change?

At least 16 people died and over 20 were injured in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath caves in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 8 July.

As the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) continue to undertake relief work, at least 15,000 pilgrims have been safely evacuated from the site.