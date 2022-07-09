ADVERTISEMENT
Amarnath Cloudburst: At Least 13 Killed, 48 Injured; ITBP Conducts Rescue Ops
The Kashmir Directorate of Health Services cancelled the leaves of its staff and ordered them to report for duty.
i
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted an operation early on Saturday, 9 July, to rescue people impacted by a cloudburst near the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave on Friday, which claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 48.
The Kashmir Directorate of Health Services also cancelled all the leaves of its staff and ordered them to report for duty immediately, news agency ANI reported.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×