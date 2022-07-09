'Saw People Being Swept Away': Amarnath Cloudburst Survivors Recount Horror

"We couldn't believe it," said a survivor of the cloudburst that occurred on Friday, 8 July, near the Amarnath cave, which has killed at least 16 people and injured 48.

A pilgrim named Gopalji Gupta said that massive boulders came down from the sides of the Amarnath cave. "Those who came in its path sustained injuries and some even died," he said.

On Saturday, the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted rescue operations to search for survivors. Currently, there are at least 40 people missing.