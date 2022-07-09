Amarnath Cloudburst: At Least 13 Killed, 48 Injured; ITBP Conducts Rescue Ops

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted an operation early on Saturday, 9 July, to rescue people impacted by a cloudburst near the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave on Friday, which claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 48.

The Kashmir Directorate of Health Services also cancelled all the leaves of its staff and ordered them to report for duty immediately, news agency ANI reported.

