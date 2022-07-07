'I Covered the Amarnath Yatra; 'Bum Bum Bole' Chants Echoed Through Mountains'

The news of Amarnath Yatra resuming this year got me very excited, and I wanted to be a part of the media crew that went to cover it. It's been three years since the yatra was suspended. In 2019, the central government called it off in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and then in 2020 and 2021, owing to the pandemic, the pilgrimage was barred again.

Fifteen days before the yatra was supposed to begin, the Amarnath Shrine Board asked mediapersons to submit a form, which included details of a medical checkup from a recognised hospital and a police verification. But this wasn't the case before; earlier, journalists could apply to the board and directly get permissions/passes.