Himachal Pradesh: Yati Narsinghanand Delivers Another Hate Speech in Una

This comes two weeks after he and the chief editor of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke were named in a First Information Report (FIR) by the Delhi Police for allegedly delivering hate speeches at a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' held in Burari on Sunday, 3 April.

In two separate incidents, journalists were assaulted by right-wing mobs at the Hindu Mahapanchayat event. The Quint's principal correspondent Meghnad Bose was also manhandled.

On 17 February, Narsinghanand, who was arrested in January, had walked out of Haridwar jail after being granted bail in two cases – one pertaining derogatory comments against women and the other for organising a 'dharam sansad' where genocidal calls against Muslims were made.