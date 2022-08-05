Had No Work in Hathras: Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea of Journo Siddique Kappan

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 4 August, rejected the bail plea moved by Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been charged with offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in an alleged conspiracy case pertaining to the Hathras gang rape.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishnan Pahal dismissed his plea challenging a Sessions Court order that denied him bail last year.

"It has come up in the investigation that the applicant had no work at Hathras," the bench said, NDTV reported.

The court added, "A perusal of the charge-sheet and documents adduced, prima facie reveal that the applicant has committed the offence."

A detailed HC order is yet to be uploaded.