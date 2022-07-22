'Soon May the Justice Come': Song for Press Freedom as Journos Fight Court Cases

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was granted interim bail in all cases against him on Wednesday, 20 July. But the cases against him still stand, and he has to still move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the several FIRs against him.

In any case, real justice is miles away as press freedom still appears to be under threat.

The top court did, however, uphold the importance of press freedom, as they responded to Uttar Pradesh government counsel AAG Garima Prashad's request to ban Zubair from tweeting further, saying: