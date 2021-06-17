Have Faith in Constitution: Siddique Kappan at First Press Address

When UP Police intercepted a car that had Kappan, Masood, Atiq-ur-Rehman and their driver Alam and arrested them, they were not charged with UAPA and sedition. They were charged under a different FIR and the allegation placed against them was their entry into west UP’s Hathras, which constituted an apprehension of breach of peace, as they had several pamphlets that called for Justice for the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

“The police said their presence was a threat to the peace and tranquility of the area,” advocate Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, who is appearing for the three accused (other than Kappan) told this reporter.

The case was thereafter registered under sections 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (Security for keeping the peace in other cases), and 116 (Inquiry as to truth of information) of the CrPC and the accused were sent to jail.