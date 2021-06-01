Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Moves Mathura Court for Bail

The bail application states that keeping him in jail on the strength of UAPA is “nothing but a misuse of its provisions, more particularly when there is no iota of evidence or recovery against the accused even in the charge sheet”, LiveLaw reported.

The UP Police on 4 April had filed a charge sheet of about 5,000 pages in a Mathura court against eight people allegedly associated with Popular Front of India (PFI), including journalist Siddiqui Kappan.