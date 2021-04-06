All You Need to Know About the Uttarakhand Forest Fires

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday, 6 April, took suo moto cognizance of the rising cases of forest fires in the state. The court ordered the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to appear before it via video conferencing on Wednesday, 7 April, as per ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat confirmed that there had been at least 40 incidents of fire across 11 districts.

Working to tackle one of the worst forest fires the state has seen are around 12,000 forest workers and 1,300 fire crew stations. So where is this fire spreading, what caused it and what is being done to contain the blaze?