Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Centre Deploys NDRF, CM Calls Urgent Meet

It is a matter of concern that this time, the forests are burning 4.5 times faster than they did last year. The peak time for such fires is considered till June 15. So, there is a worry about the damage this will cause in the next three months.



More than 700 species of birds and animals are found in this area. Environmentalists said that nests of sparrows have been gutted and they feared for the survival of many bird species.

A total of 928 forest fires have been reported in the state in the last six months. Of these, 600 have been in the area of reserved forests, and another 350 in forest panchayat areas. It is estimated that the fires dealt a loss of Rs 40 lakh in the last six months.