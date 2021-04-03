Latest News: DMK MP Kanimozhi Tests Positive for COVID

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently in home isolation and has cancelled her upcoming trip to Madurai.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district.
(Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tamulpur in Baksa district. He is scheduled to address a public rally.
India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country stand at 1,23,92,260.
Number of active cases went up to 6,58,909 while the death toll stands at 1,64,110.
Published: 03 Apr 2021,10:00 AM IST