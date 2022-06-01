Aligarh Prof Sent on 1-Month Leave After Viral Video of Offering Namaz on Campus

Members of the BJP youth wing, as well as other Hindu organisations, approached police in the matter and sought legal action against the faculty member.

Leaders of these groups also voiced their complaints at Gandhi Park and Quarsi police stations in the area.

Meanwhile, many students and Hindu group members threatened college authorities by saying that without any legal action, they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa in retaliation.

BJP youth wing district vice president Amit Goswami stated,