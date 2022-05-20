Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting JNU Student Inside Campus

JNU. Image used for representation.
(Photo Courtesy: JNU)
The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly molesting a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), near a coffee shop inside the campus, as per the survivor's complaint.
The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, 11 May. An FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (molestation) and 354-B (assault with intention to disrobe), at the Vasant Kunj Police Station.
The accused first reached out to the JNU student over Instagram on 11 May, asking her about details of the course she was pursuing and if he could help her with the same. He showed an interest in getting a job in the same sector, and asked the student to meet him at a cafe inside the campus to answer his queries.
Taken aback, the student wanted to change the topic, but the accused persisted.
When she got up to drink water from a basin nearby, the man allegedly forced himself upon her and tried to disrobe her. He repeatedly forced himself on her despite protest, the FIR added.
The matter is being investigated further by the Delhi Police.
In January, another man was arrested for allegedly molesting a student inside the campus.
Gaurav Sharma, DCP Southwest, said, "On the night of 17 January, we got a PCR call about a rape attempt inside the JNU campus. We reached the spot immediately. Since then, we have been working day in and day out on the case."
The accused, Akshay Dolai, aged 27, is not a student of the university. Originally from 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Akshay used to work in a mobile repair shop in Bhikaji Cama Place and lives with his wife and two children in Munirka.