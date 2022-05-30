Delhi Police Book JNU Student Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was booked for allegedly molesting a student, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, 29 May. The case was filed following a complaint of molestation from a JNU third year student.

A case has been registered under sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Vasant Kunj North.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.