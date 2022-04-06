Al Qaeda Chief Slams Karnataka Hijab Row, Praises 'Noble Sister' Muskan Khan

The Al Qaeda chief also praised Muskan Khan as the "noble woman of India" and "a sister". He said that Khan had bravely "challenged a mob of Hindu polytheists with defiant slogans of Takbeer." adding that he had written a poem in praise of the defiant student.

In a video, Khan could be seen raising slogans of "Allahu Akbar" in response to "Jai Sri Ram" slogans by saffron-clad Hindu anti-hijab protestors.

"May Allah reward her for showing a moral lesson to sisters plagued by an inferiority complex via-a-vis the decadent Western world," he said.

Al-Zawahiri also criticised other South Asian countries, saying that the governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh had been "imposed on us," and that they did not defend Al Qaeda, and preferred to defend "the very enemies they have empowered to fight against us".