Al-Qaeda Congratulates Taliban, Calls for 'Liberation' of Regions Like Kashmir

The Al-Qaeda issued a statement, rejoicing over the US' exit from Afghanistan, hours after the Taliban on Tuesday, 31 August. It stated that the country had got its "full independence", as the last of the US troops took off from the nation.
In its statement, the Al-Qaeda also congratulated the Taliban and called for the "liberation" of regions, such as Palestine, the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, and Kashmir.
The Al-Qaeda also minced no words in lambasting the US and expressed satisfaction at their withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "We praise the Almighty, who humiliated and defeated America, the head of disbelief. We praise Him for breaking America's back, tarnishing its global reputation and expelling it."
The Al-Qaeda went on to say that the defeat of the “American Empire of Evil” is a “tremendous source of inspiration for the oppressed of the world” and congratulated the Taliban leadership, especially its chief Haibatullah Akhundzada.
“These events prove that the way of Jihad is the only way that leads to victory and empowerment,” the message said.
Amid global criticism, US troops completely withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday, plunging the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Addressing the media from the Kabul airport on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We do not have any doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a free and sovereign nation. America was defeated… and on behalf of my nation, we want to have good relations with the rest of the world,” Al Jazeera reported.
"American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence," he said, as the Taliban's 'Badri 313' special forces clicked pictures at the airport.
What followed the US' exit was celebratory firing in the air, congratulatory messages, and takeover of the Kabul airport by the Taliban.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera.)
