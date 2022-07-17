Burning Smell in Cabin, Air India Express' Flight to Dubai Diverted to Muscat

Air India Express. Photo used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday, 17 July.
The DGCA is investigating the incident, officials noted.
In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
