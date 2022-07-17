Burning Smell in Cabin, Air India Express' Flight to Dubai Diverted to Muscat

The DGCA is investigating the incident, officials noted.
Air India Express. Photo used for representational purposes only.

Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday, 17 July.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The DGCA is investigating the incident, officials noted.

In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

