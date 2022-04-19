Private Plane in Bengaluru Swerves After Dog Spotted on Runway, Topples

Private plane toppled while landing as a dog crossed on the runaway.
(Photo: Twitter/Dhruv Agarwal)
A routine sortie for the pilot of a training aircraft almost turned into a major mishap when a dog landed up on the runway at Bengaluru’s Jakkur aerodrome.
While the plane was touching the ground, Captain Jaiswal veered to the left upon seeing the dog, and as a result, the plane toppled.
The Cessna 185 is a Tailwheel aircraft, and the model is used in skydiving.
While she sustained a few minor injuries during the mishap, Captain Jaiswal escaped unhurt, officials said. She was sent to the nearby Columbia Asia hospital for medical assistance, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
Stearns had reportedly accompanied the captain to guide and instruct him on flying techniques for skydiving, and everything was normal until the moment of the incident. As the plane touched down, however, the duo noticed a dog on the runway and veered to the left before toppling, The New Indian Express reported.
The report also states that Captain Jaiswal and Stearns also saw a few birds on the runway and that they did not remember what transpired just before the plane toppled.
Meanwhile, the DGCA initiated a probe into the incident on Sunday. Teams have reached Bengaluru for investigation, which is underway. The police at the Sampigehalli station were informed of the incident.
However, no action was initiated against the private flying institute.
