Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala Meets Rajinikanth at His Poes Garden Residence

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala meets actor Rajinikanth at his residence, in Chennai.
(Photo: PTI)
Expelled AIADMK interim General Secretary VK Sasikala called on South Indian superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.
Rajinikanth's wife Latha was also present during the meeting that took place on the evening of Monday, 6 December.
Sources in Sasikala's camp told IANS that she had met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.
Rajinikanth had announced the launch of his political party on 29 December 2020, but later backtracked, citing poor health and the COVID-19 pandemic situation. He had later disbanded his political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), and openly announced that he had no intentions to enter politics even at a later stage.
