Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, & Images

Valmiki Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of the Indian sage poet called Maharishi Valmiki. He is popularly known for writing the Hindu epic called Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 9 October. The day annually falls on every Purnima (full moon night) of the Ashwin month, as per the Hindu calendar. People look forward to celebrating the day with their friends and family.

It is important to note that Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. People in India are gearing up to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti 2022 grandly with their loved ones. They send each other wishes and messages to celebrate the day. Devotees celebrate this day with complete devotion and pay respect to Maharishi Valmiki. They honour Maharishi Valmiki on this day because he brought Lord Rama's story to the world.