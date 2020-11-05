Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali As COVID Cases Surge

The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. The Quint (Image for representation) | (Photo: PTI) India The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday, 5 November, declared a ban on firecrackers in the national capital. The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi.”

Kejriwal also said that the medical infrastructure will also be ramped up.

Increasing Coronavirus Cases

“Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in the Delhi government hospitals,” Kejriwal tweeted.

COVID-19 cases in the national capital have recently increased due to festive season and stubble burning in the neighbouring states. Air pollution has also aggravated the condition of coronavirus patients. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged the citizens not to burn crackers this Diwali.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday and saw its highest ever on Wednesday at 6,842. The sudden increase in cases comes in the backdrop of the festive season and rising pollution level.

Bengal Bans Firecrackers on Diwali, Kali Puja

Apart from Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim, West Bengal has also banned firecrackers on Diwali and Kali Puja in view rising coronavirus cases. This comes after Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the use and sale of firecrackers in order to control air pollution amid coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, testing has increased in the state after Durga Puja. With nearly 28,000 new infections, the state reported 9 percent of all cases in India in the past seven days, reported LiveMint.