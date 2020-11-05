Don’t Burst Crackers, Pollution is Making COVID Worse: Kejriwal

In a video shared on his Twitter account on Thursday, 5 November, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that pollution is further worsening the COVID-19 problem and urged the public in Delhi to not burst burst crackers.

“Please don’t burst crackers at any cost. You’re playing with the lives of your own children, your own family by bursting crackers.” Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also asked the public of Delhi to join him virtually for Diwali celebration.



Kejriwal said: “On 14 Nov, 7:49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV.”

On Stubble Burning

The Delhi CM further shared that the Delhi Government has come with a solution to the stubble burning problem, and that this year would be the last year that stubble burning contributed to Delhi Pollution.

“The Delhi Government, along with PUSA Institute has come with a chemical, that can be sprayed on stubble instead of setting the stubble ablaze. The chemical turns the stubble into manure in twenty days…Other states should now make use of this too.”

Kejriwal said that farmers themselves don’t want to indulge in stubble burning, but so far they did not have any choice. The chemical can be expected to change things, he said.