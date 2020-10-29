Prez Signs Ordinance for Setting up Commission to Tackle Pollution

Delhi – which faced toxic levels of air pollution last winter, especially in the first half of November 2019 – topped the list of most polluted cities in the world that month.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 28 October, gave a green signal for setting up a commission to tackle air pollution in the national capital. The Centre had approached the President to form a commission for air quality management.

As per the notification issued by the government, the Commission for Air Quality Management will now replace Environment Pollution and Prevention Control Authority (EPCA).

The EPCA was formed under the Supreme Court to monitor air pollution in the country. The new environment body will be constituted to supervise the air quality management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index, the statement read.

The Commission will also replace other committees in for better public participation, interstate cooperation in managing air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas, the notification said, India Today reported. The commission will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the Centre. The Commission will have jurisdiction over Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in matters of air pollution.

(With inputs from India Today)