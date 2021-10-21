After June Let-Down, Will Amit Shah’s J&K Visit Fail To Excite Regional Parties?

Kashmir has spiralled into fresh crises, the dimensions of which are at once political, security-related and economic. Though one-off militant incidents were already being reported in urban areas over the last eight months, the escalation of the level that is being witnessed, especially in Srinagar, was not anticipated.

Likewise, the politics in Jammu & Kashmir is also seeing renewed activity with politicians abandoning their traditional bastions and rushing to “greener pastures”.

The rearrangement appears to be a bellwether for something much more consequential. At the same time, fresh economic indicators show joblessness in Jammu & Kashmir was worst among all states and Union Territories across the country. Even industrial units are reeling under the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest, with 85 % expected to shutter.