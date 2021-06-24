PM’s J&K All-Party Meet Today, Talks on Delimitation, Curbs Likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 24 June, will chair an all-party meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the national capital. The conference is expected to deliberate on the matters relating to the Union territory, including the delimitation exercise, statehood, and holding of Assembly elections.

At least 14 J&K leaders hailing from different political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), are expected to be present at the meeting in Delhi.