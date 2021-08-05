Distressed, Jobless: Kashmir's Woes Two Years After Abrogation of Article 370

Amid the trembling economy, Kashmiris are also fearful of being jailed upon raising their concerns.
"It disheartened the people. It has no benefits, rather the situation has gone from bad to worse," said a Kashmiri businesswoman as the former state completes two years since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.
Distressed Economy, Rising Unemployment
Following the historic move, Jammu and Kashmir was virtually cut down from the rest of the world as the internet services were suspended. Many opposition leaders were put under house arrest. But the biggest jolt came to the state's economy.
Brunt Of COVID
For months after the abrogation, tourism had hit the ground. Just when the tourists had started to flock in the valley, the pandemic had hit, bringing everything to a halt, once again.
Business owners are caught with uncertainty about future. "We are in great confusion whether we should purchase raw materials or not. We don't know what will be the situation tomorrow," said a businesswoman.
Curtailment Of Free Speech
Amid the trembling economy, Kashmiris are also fearful of being jailed upon raising their concerns. "We don't have people's rule here. Still, we are under governor-rule. Nobody listens to our viewpoints and problems.
Youth Suffering Mental Trauma
Students have been locked up in the houses for two years now which is causing mental health problems. "A US bases journal recently reported that about 45% of youth in Kashmir are going through mental distress and this is not happening anywhere else. It is because of the boredom and curtailments put on students," said Basit Jamal, a PG student.
