PM Modi’s Kashmir High Table: Coming Together of Vested Interests

Among the voices that have emerged from the all-party meeting, Mehbooba Mufti’s is perhaps the starkest and at rhetorical best. After the meeting, she unequivocally said the restoration of Article 370 and other special provisions enjoyed by the erstwhile state is a demand that her party will relentlessly pursue. Her insistence on starting a dialogue process with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir conflict has already got her rivals in BJP riled up.

Her position stems from a careful calculation of the electoral prospects of PDP, which appear diminished. Electorally and politically, Mehbooba Mufti has not much to lose. More so, the exodus of leaders from her party has set her on a long-term course of rebuilding the organisation from scratch. So, her hard-line stance, which resonates well with a significant section of the population in Kashmir valley, is the best option to ensure long term political gains and may not bring any immediate relief to the people.