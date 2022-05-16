'Truth Will Come Out One Day': KP Maurya on Court Order on Gyanvapi Mosque

The "truth will come out one day," said Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on the Varanasi Court order that instructed the District Magistrate (DM) to seal the area where a Shivling was allegedly found inside the complex of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque.

The three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, ended on Monday. The court added that the DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi would be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

The court order said that it is the responsibility of the Lucknow Police chief and the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh to ensure the enforcement of the order.