Seal, Secure Area Where 'Shivling' Found: Varanasi Court After Gyanvapi Survey

The court-ordered survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Minutes after the survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May, Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate (DM) "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found and prohibit the entry of any person to the area," news agency ANI reported.
The court added that the DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and CRPF commandant Varanasi will be responsible for security of the sealed area.
"The survey by the court commission has concluded. We have found conclusive evidence," the petitioner, Sohan Lal Arya, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minuteds yesterday, later admitted to the commission," the district magistrate of Varanasi said, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea seeking direction for stay on the survey filming inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. The plea had been filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.
The location of Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. It is believed that it was built in the seventeenth century after the demolition of an existing Vishweshwar temple.
Some are of the opinion that the original lingam of the erstwhile Vishweshwar temple was hidden away in an adjoining Gyanvapi well during a raid by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
However, the survey could not take place as the mosque committee opposed the videography inside the mosque, and accused Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra of bias and demanded his replacement.
The Varanasi court on Thursday, 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers – Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh – to accompany him. The survey work had begun on Saturday.
