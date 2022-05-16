Seal, Secure Area Where 'Shivling' Found: Varanasi Court After Gyanvapi Survey

Minutes after the survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi ended on Monday, 16 May, Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate (DM) "to seal the area where a 'Shivling' has been found and prohibit the entry of any person to the area," news agency ANI reported.

The court added that the DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and CRPF commandant Varanasi will be responsible for security of the sealed area.