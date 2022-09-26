Activist Sandeep Pandey Detained Ahead of March in Solidarity With Bilkis Bano

The Godhra Police detained activist Sandeep Pandey and three others ahead of a march planned on Monday, 26 September, to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano.

Pandey and other activists were set to participate in the march on foot called, "Apologising to Bilkis Bano."

It was scheduled to be taken out from her native village in Randhikpur in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday, 26 September, and it was to conclude in Ahmedabad on 4 October under the banner of "Hindu-Muslim Ekta Samiti."