Bilkis Bano Gangrape Convict in Reply to SC Says 'Plea Has No Maintainability'

After the remission of one of the eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case was challenged, a counter-affidavit was filed by him before the Supreme Court on Saturday, 24 September.

The counter affidavit has challenged the plea's maintainability and regarded the decision of their remission as 'justified'. It has also highlighted that their release followed all the orders the apex court gave.

In the response, the convict has also said that a third party would not have a locus standi in a criminal case and that the petition against their remission is a politically motivated move.