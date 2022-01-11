‘Abusive Digital Ecosystem’: EGI Demands SC To Take Cognisance of Tek Fog App

Condemning the ongoing online harassment of women journalists, in the wake of the Bulli Bai case, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in a press statement released on Tuesday, 11 January, said, “most of these attacks are targeted at journalists who have been outspokenly critical of the current government and the ruling party”.

Further, referring to The Wire’s two-year-long investigation into the functioning of an app called Tek Fog, the guild stated that the investigation “laid bare an extensive and well funded network built around an app, Tek Fog, which steals unused WhatsApp accounts to send out toxic messages to targeted journalists”.