‘Abusive Digital Ecosystem’: EGI Demands SC To Take Cognisance of Tek Fog App

(Photo Courtesy: The Wire/Altered by The Quint)
Condemning the ongoing online harassment of women journalists, in the wake of the Bulli Bai case, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in a press statement released on Tuesday, 11 January, said, “most of these attacks are targeted at journalists who have been outspokenly critical of the current government and the ruling party”.
Further, referring to The Wire’s two-year-long investigation into the functioning of an app called Tek Fog, the guild stated that the investigation “laid bare an extensive and well funded network built around an app, Tek Fog, which steals unused WhatsApp accounts to send out toxic messages to targeted journalists”.
Demanding that the government take urgent steps to “break and dismantle this misogynistic and abusive digital eco-system”, the EGI added:
Speaking on the “online auction of Muslim women” by the two open source apps on the GitHub platform – the Bulli Bai app and the Sulli Deals app – the EGI insisted that though arrests have been made, there is need for “further investigation in order to ensure that all those behind such despicable acts, even beyond those arrested, are brought to justice”.
The EGI further added that thorough investigations should be carried out to identify and punish the culprits and entities behind the “abusive digital eco-system”.
