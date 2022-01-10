'Trads' Beyond Bulli Bai Case: 'Hate, Genocide & Mass Rapes are Humour for Them'

The Bulli Bai case, in which pictures of politically articulate Muslim women activists, journalists and other professionals were put up on Github for a mock 'auction', has brought to light the increasing influence of far right social media groups known as 'trads'.

According to the Delhi Police, two of the accused in its custody, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi, were both part of 'trad' groups online.

So who are trads? What is their relationship with others in the Hindu Right? What backgrounds do they come from?

The Quint posed some of these questions to journalist Alishan Jafri who has been tracking and writing on trads extensively besides his reportage on communal hate and violence.