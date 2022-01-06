Hijacked Trends, Automated Online Hate & Troll Bots: The Wire Probes Tek Fog App

The investigation details extensive links between the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP and Tek Fog. Devang Dave, the former National Social Media and IT Head of BJYM, who is currently an election manager for the BJP in Maharashtra, has denied links between BJYM and Tek Fog.

The investigation presents evidence and draws links that suggest the role of Persistent Systems, a publicly traded technology services company, in running the app. According to The Wire, Persistent Systems refused to comment on the piece prior to its publication.

