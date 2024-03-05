7 Best Places To Visit For Mahashivratri Celebration

Mahashivratri temples in India
Mahashivratri deciphers to the “Great Night of Shiva”. It is a Hindu festival celebrated not only in India but also in Nepal to worship Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Mahashivratri is celebrated in the month of Phalgun on the 14th day of the dark fortnight. It is believed that after the Earth met devastation, Goddess Parvati vowed with Lord Shiva to save the world. Lord Shiva after being delighted with Goddess Parvati's prayers decided to save the world on the ploy that the populaces of the Earth would have to revere him with commitment and passion. Hence, this is the reason why it is known as Mahashivratri and people initiated revering Shiva with great zeal. Various temples in India celebrate the festival with grandeur and people can visit them to enjoy the festivities and find inner peace.
1. Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
During Mahashivratri this place is visited by many devotees. Nilkanth Temple is known for its ghats which are visited by individuals who offer prayers at Har ki Pauri. Most disciples are seen at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple while others discover some place to exercise yoga or relish specific adventure sports. The religious tour to Haridwar also gives the devotees an added advantage where they can go river rafting in Rishikesh and explore the amazing places around.
2. Umananda Temple, Guwahati, Assam
The Umananda Temple is said to be one of the leading Mahashivratri celebrations in India. The temple is situated on the peacock island in the Brahmaputra River. Many devotees across the nation travel to Guwahati only to observe the outstanding fiesta held here.
3. Matangeshwar Temple, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
Mahashivratri is celebrated with great splendor and dedication at Matangeshwar Temple. Devotees take a dip in the Sagar tank along with other people who visit the Matangeshwar Temple for the 10-day-long fair. People from all age groups visit this fair and offer prayers and strive for blessings from Shiva for prosperity.
4. Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple is among the 12 world-famous Jyortirlings. The festival is celebrated on the banks of River Kshipra. According to a popular folktale a demon named Dushana tortured the inhabitants of Avanti, Lord Shiva then appeared from the ground and beat the demon. And later as per the wish of Avanti’s people, Shiva took up an enduring home here as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.
5. Srisaila Mallikarjuna Temple, Andhra Pradesh
The Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is home to the 12 Jyortirlings as well. The wedding of Shiva and Parvati took place here. Mahashivratri is celebrated here as the day when Shiva did the tandav.
6. Bhootnath Temple, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is one of the best towns in India to celebrate Mahashivratri. Mandi’s Bhootnath Temple hosts the festival. According to the folk tale, around 5 centuries back, the imperial family of Mandi initiated the week-long custom of organizing a Mahashivratri Fair and now is looked ahead not only by the Indian disciples but by intercontinental tourists as well.
7. Tilbhandeshwar Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
The most significant place for proposing prayers in Varanasi is the Tilbhandeshwar Temple in south Varanasi. Devotees from all over the country unite in re-ratifying the wedding ritual of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Tilbhandeshwar Temple is among the few places in India where people dance in processions after drinking bhang and thandai.
