7 Best Places To Visit For Mahashivratri Celebration

1. Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

During Mahashivratri this place is visited by many devotees. Nilkanth Temple is known for its ghats which are visited by individuals who offer prayers at Har ki Pauri. Most disciples are seen at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple while others discover some place to exercise yoga or relish specific adventure sports. The religious tour to Haridwar also gives the devotees an added advantage where they can go river rafting in Rishikesh and explore the amazing places around.

2. Umananda Temple, Guwahati, Assam

The Umananda Temple is said to be one of the leading Mahashivratri celebrations in India. The temple is situated on the peacock island in the Brahmaputra River. Many devotees across the nation travel to Guwahati only to observe the outstanding fiesta held here.

3. Matangeshwar Temple, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great splendor and dedication at Matangeshwar Temple. Devotees take a dip in the Sagar tank along with other people who visit the Matangeshwar Temple for the 10-day-long fair. People from all age groups visit this fair and offer prayers and strive for blessings from Shiva for prosperity.