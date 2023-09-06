Janmashtami 2023: Best Places To Visit for Dahi Handi & Janmashtami Celebrations

Janmashtami 2023: Best places to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of Hindus that is celebrated with great pomp and show throughout the country. The day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, 7 September 2023.
The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is observed with different rituals and traditions, and among them Dahi Handi is a major attraction. An earthen pot (Handi) is filled with curd (dahi), butter, and other milk products, and together it is called Dahi Handi.
During the Dahi Handi ceremony, people make human pyramids to break the Dahi Handi, that is placed at a certain height above the ground. During this act, females try to break the human pyramids by throwing water and other slippery materials at them.
The history of Dahi Handi celebration dates back to the childhood of Lord Krishan. When Lord Krishna was a child, he was so fond of curd and butter that he along with his friends would steal it from all the neighbourhoods. This is the reason, Lord Krishna is called as Makhan Chor.
In order to stop Lord Krishna from stealing the curd and butter, the females of neighbourhood started preserving the curd and butter in an earthen pot and hanging them from their ceilings at a certain height, thinking that due to Lord Krishna's short height, he can't reach them.
However, Lord Krishna would find ways to reach to those pots filled with curd and butter, and one of these ways was making human pyramids. This is the reason, every year on Krishna Janmashtami, breaking Dahi Handi is must.
Are you someone who loves to witness Dahi Handi ceremony? Check out the list of best places to visit for Dahi Handi ceremony in the country.
Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, New Delhi: Also known as Jagat Mandir, Dwarkadhish Temple is quite renowned for grand Krishna Janmashtami celebrations including Dahi Handi ceremony. Apart from this, the temple is famous for Char Dham Yatra, and is one of the four pilgrimages of the country.
Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan: Located in the holy city of Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple is counted among the largest Lord Krishna temples in the world. On the occasion of Janmashtami, devotees must definitely visit this temple for grand Dahi Handi celebration.
Guruvayur Temple: Situated in Thrissur district of Kerala, Guruvayur Temple is known for its grand Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations. This temple is also called as Dwarka of South India, and is believed to be the holy abode of Lord Vishnu.
Ghatkopar: The lavish Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar have made the city famous, and on Krishna Janmashtami, celebrities gather to engage in the Janmashtami festivities.
Krishna Balaram Temple in Vrindavan: Also known as ISKON temple of Vrindavan, Krishna Balaram Temple is a must visit place for grand Janmashtami celebrations. This temple is titled with the first ISKON temples of the country.
Govinda Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur: One of the several names of Lord Krishna is Govinda. Located in the City Palace complex in Jaipur city, Govinda Dev Ji is a sport for grand Janmashtami celebrations. The temple is primarily dedicated to Lord Krishna.
Venugopala Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu: Venugopala Swamy is known to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. Therefore, if you want to celebrated Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi, this is one of the best places to visit.
Shri Krishna Temple in Udupi: This temple is a spot of grand Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations. Every year, thousands of devotees visit this place, especially on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)