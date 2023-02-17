Mahashivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Timings, Puja Vidhi, Samagri & Mantras

Mahashivratri 2023: Mahashivratri is one of the auspicious festivals of the Hindus and it is also known as the "Great Night of Shiva," that is celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, that will fall on 18 February 2023. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotess pray, observe fast, and meditate as devotees and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for spiritual enlightenment, strength, and guidance.

Let us have a look at the shubh muhurat, puja rituals, mantras for Mahashivratri 2023.