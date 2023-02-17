Mahashivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Timings, Puja Vidhi, Samagri & Mantras
Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 18 Feb this year. Know the muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, and mantras.
Mahashivratri 2023: Mahashivratri is one of the auspicious festivals of the Hindus and it is also known as the "Great Night of Shiva," that is celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, that will fall on 18 February 2023. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotess pray, observe fast, and meditate as devotees and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for spiritual enlightenment, strength, and guidance.
Let us have a look at the shubh muhurat, puja rituals, mantras for Mahashivratri 2023.
Mahashivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat & Puja Samagri
According to Drik Panchange, Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 February 2023 and here are the timings or Shubh Muhurat:
Chaturdashi Tithi- from 08:02 PM on 18 February 2023 to 4:18 PM on 19 February 2023
Ratri First Prahar Puja Timing- 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM on 19 February 2023
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Timing- 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, 19 February 2023
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Timing- 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, 19 February 2023
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Timing- 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, 19 February 2023
Nishita Kaal Puja Timing- 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM, 19 February 2023
Here are a few items that are used mainly for worshipping and performing puja on the day of Mahashivratri
Vermilion for applying on Shivalingam after the bath.
Milk, water and bel leaves signify soul purification.
Various fruits are donated during worshipping Lord Shiva that symbolize the gratification of wishes and longevity
Incense sticks signify prosperity
betel leaves signify satisfaction of earthly desires
Lightning lamps signifies the acquisition of wisdom and knowledge.
Vibhuti or sacred ash
Other items for the puja are flowers, rose water, yogurt, ghee, honey, sugar, water and sandalwood.
Mahashivratri 2023: Mantras
One of the common mantras chanted during the Mahashivratri Puja include Om Namah Shivaya. Other mantras include shouPanchakshari Shiva Mantra, Rudra Mantra, Rudra Gayatri Mantra and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra. These five Shiva mantras are believed to transform our life.
Mahashivratri 2023: Rituals and Puja Vidhi
Devotees should eat single meal before Mahashivaratri fasting to ensure any undigested food is not left in the digestion system on the fasting day.
You need to get up early and take a bath. You can add black sesame seeds for a holy bath and it is believed that the water purifies the body and the soul.
After taking bath devotees should take Sankalp that they will observe full day fast and break the fast on the next day.
Devotees have to abstain from all type of food during the fasting. They can consume only fruits and milk during the day time.
Devotees should take second bath in the evening before worshipping Shiva or visiting temple.
Shiva Puja is generally performed during the night. Shivaratri Puja can be performed one time or four times during the night.
People can use milk, rose water, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, Ghee, sugar and the water for Abhishek. Devotees can use water for Abhishek during first Prahar, curd during second Prahar, Ghee during third Prahar and honey during fourth Prahar apart from other materials.
After the Abhishek, Shiva Linga is adorned with the garland made of Bilva leaves since it is believed that these leaves cool down Lord Shiva.
Then Chandan or Kumkum is applied to the Shiva Linga, followed by lighting lamp and Dhupa. The other items adorned on Lord Shiva include flower of Madar and Vibhuti.
People can break the fast next day after taking a bath. The best time to break the fast is between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the Vrat.
