5 SHOs Axed For ‘Dereliction of Duty’ In Containing Munger Unrest

Five SHOs of Kotwali, Mussafil, Kashimbazar, Basudeopur and Purabsarai Police Station were removed for alleged dereliction of duty, leading to people protesting against the police administration over the death of Anurag Poddar – who was allegedly shot by the police during the Durga idol immersion on 26 October, Hindustan Times reported. The SHOs were removed upon the recommendations sent by the police and the district administration.

According to the HT report, a senior official at the police headquarters said, “Prima facie, the report makes it clear that SHOs were lax in responding to the situation in Munger town. A timely response could have averted the violent incidents.”

Nearly 100 people had taken to the streets to protest on 26 October. The angry protesters sought action by registering a murder case against the accused policemen, and seeking suspension of Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry had also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days, reported news agency ANI.

ABOUT THE INCIDENT

Anurag Poddar was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express. The Indian Express reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse. Around 20 police personnel were injured, according to the report. The police also reportedly found three country-made pistols with both live and empty cartridges.

The police had claimed that they were compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob. The mob, on its part, retaliated with counter-firing, alleged the police, according to <i>The Indian Express.</i>

WHAT DOES THE DECEASED’S KIN SAY?

Anurag’s uncle Shankar Poddar spoke to The Quint about his nephew’s demise. He said:

“We don’t know how it happened. The incident happened just less than 500 mts away from the house. So, that’s how we got to know about it. It happened around 11-11:30 pm. His parents had just come 15 minutes ago from the murti darshan. Suddenly, everybody started running here and there. Someone came and told us that Anurag has been shot.”

“We are in a state of shock,” Anurag’s uncle said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express, Hindustan Times)