FIR Filed Against Cops Who Baton-Charged Devotees in Munger

The basis of the FIR is reportedly a viral video in which policemen can be seen baton-charging devotees.

An FIR has been filed against police personnel involved involved in “unauthorised, unwanted” baton-charge on devotees during Durga idol immersion in Bihar’s Munger, reported PTI, citing officials. According to PTI, the FIR has been filed at Kotwali police station. The basis of the same is reportedly a viral video in which policemen can be seen baton-charging devotees. Munger Superintendent Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told PTI:

“An FIR has been lodged after going through the video. Necessary action, as per law, will be taken against those security personnel, who were involved in an unauthorised and unwanted lathicharge on the people, after identifying them on the basis of the video footage.”

BACKGROUND

Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express. The daily reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse. At least three police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze in Munger, three days after the demise of resident Anurag Poddar. Nearly 100 people took to the streets and protested against the administration. The SP office was also attacked by an angry crowd. The Election Commission of India (EC) also ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days, reported news agency ANI.