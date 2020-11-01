Bihar CM Exclusive: ‘Munger Row Won’t Have Political Consequences’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 1 November commented on the Munger unrest in an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia and said that it was a one-off incident that will not have any political repercussions.
Asked if the incident bothered him and if the violence would be used to polarise elction campaigning, Nitish Kumar said that the Election Commission’s orders were followed by the state police.
“During elections, the Election Commission is reponsible for the police and all other work is pre-authorised by us via the Chief Secretary. All these tasks become everybody's responsibility. If an incident has taken place, it is being probed right now. The culprits will face strict actions against them,” he said.
“The incident took place one day, but voting took place smoothly the next day. People voted on polling day and then the unrest took place in the days that followed, but it was brought under control. The Election Commission’s orders were followed in the matter. A one-off incident won’t affect the election - neither administratively or politically,” he said.
A 21-year-old man was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October
At least three police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze in Munger, three days after the demise of Anurag Poddar.
Nearly 100 people took to the streets and protested against the administration. The SP office was also attacked by an angry crowd.
The Election Commission of India (EC) also ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days.
