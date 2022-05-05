45% of All Registered Deaths in 2020 Occurred Without Medical Care: Govt Data

While the system saw 76.4 lakh registered deaths in 2019, over 81.2 lakh people died on record in 2020. These include deaths due to the COVID-19 health emergency, as well as other causes.

Of the total registered deaths, the share of males and females is 60.2 percent and 39.8 percent, respectively.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 was responsible for 1,48,994 deaths in 2020. The number increased to 3,32,492 in 2021.

Meanwhile, a draft report by the Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD) demonstrated that of 18,11,688 medically certified deaths, 1,60,618 have been certified as COVID deaths in 2020, news agency ANI reported.

While several states saw an increase in their annual death rates in 2020, some states like Manipur, Chandigarh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Kerala reported a fall in their mortality rates.

Of the states that recorded a spike, Bihar recorded the highest increase in its death rate with 18.3 percent, followed by Maharashtra with 16.6 percent and Assam with 14.7 percent.

Others states that witnessed these upswings were Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. Among the UTs, Andaman & Nicobar island saw an upswing.